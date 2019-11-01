Ben Poisson and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup each had a goal and an assist to lead the University of Maine to a 4-2 Hockey East win over Boston University Friday night at Orono.

Sam Rennaker and Tim Doherty also scored for Maine (5-2-0, 2-1-0). Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves in goal.

Jamie Armstrong and Patrick Curry scored for the Terriers (2-2-2, 1-1-1).

FIELD HOCKEY: Julia Ross and Nina Keur scored in the second half as the University of Maine won its fifth straight, beating New Hampshire 2-0 at Durham, New Hampshire.

Ross deflected in Riley Field’s shot from the top of the right circle 8:07 into the third quarter. Keur dribbled into the top circle and blasted a low hard shot for an insurance goal 29 seconds into the fourth for UMaine 8-8, 4-1 America East).

Jemma Woods had a pair of saves for New Hampshire (8-9, 2-3); and Mia Borley made one save for the shutout.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Tatum Geitl, Jenna Psych and Bell Crugnale scored as the University of New England shut out Southern Maine 3-0 in a mutual opener.

USM’s Whitney Padgett and UNE’s Julia Benjamin each made 22 saves.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The NCAA has denied a waiver request that would have allowed Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook to play at Connecticut this season.

UConn argued that issues at Tennessee, which fired Coach Holly Warwick in March, met the NCAA’s recently revised standards for a waiver. The Huskies hoped the 6-foot guard could continue her athletic career without sitting out a season.

Westbrook led the Volunteers in scoring last season, averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict says the school will appeal.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic sped into the semifinals by demolishing seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 at Paris.

Rafael Nadal had a more demanding contest against 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, with the first set tiebreak reaching 3-3 after Nadal double faulted. But when Nadal broke Tsonga at the start of the second he took control in a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win.

WTA FINALS: Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year, beating Simona Halep 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 at Shenzhen, China, shortly after defending champion Elina Svitolina completed a near-perfect group stage.

Svitolina, who made it through the group stage without dropping a set, beat replacement Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 (10).

GOLF

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: Matt Fitzpatrick turned a fluffed shot into an unlikely par, closed with two straight birdies for a 5-under 67 and took a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the weekend of the HSBC Champions at Shanghai.

Fitzpatrick had a nasty lie in the rough just behind the 16th green and tried to stab it with the putter, only for the ball to pop straight up and roll out some 35 feet away. He holed that for a par to keep a clean card.

He was at 11-under 133, leading a pack so diverse that the top eight players were from eight countries.

LPGA: Mi Jung Hur shot a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Swinging Skirts at Taipei, Taiwan.

Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, is at 12-under 132 overall. Defending champion Nelly Korda (67) was one shot back while trying to win her second LPGA title of the season and third of her career.

PGA: Brendon Todd birdied his last four holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Harry Higgs and Scottie Scheffler after the second round of the inaugural Bermuda Championship.

CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the Invesco QQQ Championship, the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Coming off a victory two week ago in Virginia in the playoff opener, Jimenez joined Billy Mayfair and Woody Austin atop the leaderboard at Sherwood Country Club.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin is racing for a NASCAR championship with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require offseason surgery.

Hamlin said he has had shoulder issues for years, and really doesn’t know what caused them. He said it hasn’t affected his driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and it wasn’t aggravated last weekend when he got horse-collared and pulled to the ground by a member of Joey Logano’s crew in a scuffle after the race in Virginia.

FORMULA ONE: Formula One and ESPN have agreed to a new three-year deal to keep the series on the network and on ABC in the United States.

OLYMPICS

MARATHON: After two weeks of bitter debate, the Tokyo Olympic marathon is still going north to Sapporo.

And Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike isn’t happy about it.

“I dare say, this is a decision without an agreement,” Koike said, speaking through an interpreter at talks with the IOC and local organizers.

She conceded the powerful International Olympic Committee had won over her objection to keep the race in the Japanese capital.

The IOC abruptly announced the marathon and race walk changes two weeks ago, fearing Tokyo’s summer heat could produce TV images like those seen last month from Doha, Qatar.

Despite a midnight start, dozens of runners collapsed on the marathon course at the world track and field championships. Some were carried away on stretchers, and others rode wheelchairs to ambulances.

