RICHMOND — More than a week after authorities classified the Oct. 11 death of a Richmond man as a homicide, officials say no new information is available about any suspects and they’re still investigating.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Friday that police are still investigating the death of Andrew Sherman, 48, and he declined to comment on whether police had identified any any suspects or persons of interest.

The last update from police came Oct. 22, when the death was deemed a homicide.

Sherman was found dead Oct. 11 inside his Kimball Street house. His body was discovered by a friend who had become concerned when he had not heard from Sherman in days. The death was initially deemed suspicious by authorities.

Since then, detectives have interviewed family members, friends and neighbors of Sherman, and police were at the house for days collecting evidence.

Those who knew Sherman described him as friendly, smart and outgoing, until pain he endured because of a car accident a few years ago made it difficult for him to socialize. Sherman was a 1989 graduate of Richmond High School, according to a classmate.

« Previous

filed under: