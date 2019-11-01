The forum for Lewiston candidates convinced me, a lifelong Democrat, to vote for Tim Lajoie for mayor. He organized the forum when no one else would. His straightforward, honest answers impressed me, as did his focus on complex underlying problems rather than slogans masquerading as real solutions to the problems’ symptoms.

This man’s a confident leader who recognizes that his voice is not the only one. He makes positive things happen while treating others respectfully. He understands that we must recognize, acknowledge and confront the bad as well as the good here.

Albert Einstein said it best: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” It’s time for change in Lewiston; we can’t keep the same gang in power and expect life to improve. Electing Tim Lajoie our mayor is a big step to ending the insanity and improving life for all Lewistonians.

Stephen Kottler, Lewiston

