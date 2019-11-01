NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange will offering Free Friday Night activities from 6-8 p.m. during November.

The activities are chemical-free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, crafts, monthly birthday party and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast from 8-9 a.m. each Saturday at the Norway Grange. All are welcome.

There won’t be Free Friday Nights on Nov. 15 and 22 as Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association will perform “Godspell” at the Norway Grange.

The Table Free Friday Fun Night will celebrate November birthdays with cake and games from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1.

On Nov. 8, Friday Fun Night will host a 1980s night with music and games.

On Nov. 29, Friday Fun Night will hold a night of free bingo with prizes.

The Table will be in the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30. Volunteers are needed to help decorate and walk beside the float. See The Table Facebook page.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community. Worship is at 9:45 a.m. Sundays at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church.