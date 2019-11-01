FARMINGTON, ME (October 30, 2019)—The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to welcome Bread & Puppet for a two-day workshop followed by an exciting performance of “The Essential Furthermore” at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center.

The free Bread & Puppet workshop is open to UMF students and will focus on the performance techniques of the Bread & Puppet Theater. The workshop will be held in three parts including, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. It is sponsored by Emery, The New Commons Project, UMF Global Education, UMF Experiential Education and the UMF Honors Program.

Following a final rehearsal, an open-to-the-public performance of “The Essential Furthermore” will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 10, topped off with the group’s signature bread and aioli. Admission for the performance is $10-$25. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Advance tickets for the performance are available for purchase at Up Front and Pleasant Gourmet, 157 Front St., Farmington.

UMF students can register for the workshop or reserve their free performance ticket by contacting Ann Bartges [email protected] Workshop registration deadline is Nov. 4. UMF students are free with I.D. Reservations are recommended.

According to Peter Schumann, director of Bread & Puppet, The Essential Furthermore begins with comprehensive wake-up services for the sleeping dead, helping them open their eyes to the world after time spent unaware and unengaged. This is followed by an extinction rebellion in honor of the many hundreds of species threatened by humanity’s obsession with luxury. The show ends with procedures to de-normalize the unthinkable.

Schumann founded the theater company in 1963 on New York City’s Lower East Side. In 1974 it moved to a farm in Glover in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, where a 140-year old hay barn was transformed into a museum for veteran puppets.

More on the UMF Emery Community Arts Center

The Emery Community Arts Center is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 2,500-square-foot, 109-seat multipurpose performance space with dynamic vertical foldaway doors that open onto an outdoor performance area and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art. A dramatic interior corridor offers additional exhibition space and connects the center with the UMF Alumni Theater.