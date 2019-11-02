ANDOVER — If voters approve amending rules governing the Comsat Trust Fund on Tuesday, money from it could be used to help pay off a $1.07 million road bond authorized in August.

“I hope we have a good turnout,” said Mark Thurston, chairman of the Board of Selectmen.

At the August town meeting when the bond was authorized to pay for reconstructing and paving about 6 miles of roads, Selectman Brian Mills said the town could save about $126,000 in interest by using the Comsat Trust Fund. Residents approved doing so, however, the trust fund policy requires approval by two-thirds of the town’s registered voters.

Tuesday’s ballot question asks voters if they want to remove the required two-thirds vote “so that Comsat funds may be used in the discretion of the town, subject to the town’s usual appropriation and spending procedures,” according to the referendum ballot.

If any monies are to be borrowed from the Comsat account, they “shall be paid back with the terms and conditions to be voted on at the next annual town meeting,” the ballot question reads.

Thurston said amending the trust fund use policy would “make it easier to access those funds for town money,” however, he just wants residents to show up, no matter how they vote.

Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall.

[email protected]

« Previous

filed under: