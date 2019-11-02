PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Noelle Denholm scored twice and Kate McPherson once to lead Traip Academy to a 3-0 win over St. Dominic Academy in a Class C South semifinal Saturday.
The loss ends the 14th-seeded Saints’ (5-11-1) Cinderella run through the postseason. They were the last team to qualify for the playoffs in C South, but pulled off a pair of upset victories over Hall-Dale and Carrabec.
Denholm poked in Caroline Couperthwait’s corner kick in the 17th minute for the second-seeded Rangers (14-2), and McPherson completed a play in front of the goal nine minutes later.
