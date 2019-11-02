The Islanders Hockey Club got some payback.

After the Twin City Thunder defeated the Islanders in National Collegiate Development Conference play last Friday 3-2 in overtime, the Islanders shut out the Thunder 4-0 Saturday night at Lawler Arena in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The loss halts the Thunder’s three-game win streak.

Dominiks Marcinkevics led the way for the Islanders with a goal and two assists, while goalie Kalle Andersson made 38 saves in the shutout.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal by Nicholas Niemo 12 minutes into the game.

Connor Gatto scored a short-handed goal to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead in the second period.

With just under two minutes to play in the second period, Marcinkevics scored to extend the lead to 3-0. Cy LeClerc, a Maine Nordiques tender this past offseason and a University of New Hampshire commit, had an assist on the goal.

Patriks Marcinkevics scored with 80 seconds remaining in the game on the power play.

Artur Ogandzhanyan made 33 saves for the Thunder.

Before the game Twin City called up Ukrainian defenseman Daniil Sukhonos from its Premier League team, for which he was tied for first in points with six goals and 12 assists in 13 games.

Next weekend the Thunder travel to Bridgewater, Massachusetts, for two neutral-site games against the Rockets Hockey Club, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

