NORWAY – Florence Elizabeth Woodworth Cairns, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in South Paris on Jan. 22, 1933 to Raymond Henry and Mary Prentiss Woodworth. She was educated in South Paris schools, leaving school to marry Warren Cairns in 1950 and start a family, she was very proud to resume her high school education years later and graduate with full diploma.

Florence, known by most as “Flossie”, worked several jobs over her lifetime; she worked at the Log Cabin Restaurant and BE Cole shoe factory in the 50s, then the family moved to North Waterford in 1963 where she worked with Warren on the chicken farm, cooking meals for his crew and doing other farm and garden jobs. She was a Tupperware dealer/manager for several years, she worked at Bridgton Knitting Mill, then owned and operated Family Fabrics for several years.

In retirement she continued to work sewing and quilting at home. She volunteered for many years with Warren as members of the Waterford World’s Fair, both were important figures in its continued success and are commemorated with signs on buildings at the fairgrounds in North Waterford. She was a lifetime member of the South Paris Methodist Church and later the North Waterford Congregational Church, a Grange member and a 4-H club leader.

She is survived by two of six siblings, James Woodworth of New Jersey and Geneva Woodworth Holehan of Arizona; her daughter, Donna McCarraher and husband, Joseph, her sons, Reginald and wife Carolyn, Jackson and wife Janet and Nelson and wife Susan; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and innumerable nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the North Waterford Congregational Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

