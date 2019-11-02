BETHEL – Mr. Thomas J. Bonica Jr., 83, died Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at the Rumford Hospital. He resided on Mayville Road in Bethel.

Born in Waltham, Mass. on August 22, 1936, he was a son of Thomas and Agnes (LaPierre) Bonica Sr. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated Bear River Cabins in Newry, he worked for the Department of Transportation and was a diesel truck driver for C.N. Brown.

He is survived by a sister, Barbara Cooper and her lifelong partner, Lawrence Habermehl of Athol, Mass.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME 3 Franklin St., P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

