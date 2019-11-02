RANGELEY — Voters on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that would allow marijuana-related businesses to open in certain areas and set regulations to govern them.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.
There are no medical or adult-use marijuana establishments in town. Residents rejected a different Marijuana Business and Facility Ordinance in June by a vote of 166-120.
The Marijuana Business Regulation Ordinance was initiated by citizen petition. It outlines where stores could be opened and a system for the regulation of stores, cultivation, manufacturing and testing of marijuana.
Persons or entities wishing to establish a marijuana business would first need to obtain a license from the Rangeley code enforcement officer and Planning Board. Owners would have to adhere to all local and state laws pertaining to marijuana businesses.
The regulations would prohibit adult use marijuana businesses within:
• 1,000 feet of a public or private school;
• 350 feet of a licensed daycare; recreational areas designated for use by children up to 18 years old, or areas designated as a municipal “safe zone” according to applicable laws; and,
• 350 feet from a church.
Businesses could be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The ordinance also outlines security requirements, including surveillance cameras, deadbolt locks and motion detector intrusion systems.
