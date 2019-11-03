Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Ward 1 — Washburn School, 35 Lake Auburn Ave. 

Ward 2 — Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive 

Ward 3 — Fairview School, 397 Minot Ave. 

Ward 4 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. 

Ward 5 — Sherwood Heights School, 32 Sherwood Drive 

Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road 

Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 220 Main St. 

Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 8 Community Drive 

Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Ward 1 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave. 

Ward 2 — Montello School gymnasium, 407 East Ave. 

Ward 3 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave. 

Ward 4 — Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Ward 5 — Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Ward 6 — The Green Ladle (Lewiston High School campus), 156 East Ave. 

Ward 7 — Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Lisbon High School 

Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road 

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office/Fire Station 

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office 

Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 108 Lewiston St. 

Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road 

Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cumston Hall, lower level 

New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road 

Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Town Hall, upstairs 

Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 190 Middle St. 

Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117 

Wales: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Municipal Center, 175 Centre Road 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
election 2019
Related Stories
Latest Articles