Maine State Police said Sunday they were investigating a burglary at Gowell’s Shop ‘n Save in Litchfield.

Employees at about 6 a.m. discovered the store had been entered and merchandise had been taken, according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“A door was entered and busted open,” McCausland said. “There were items taken. Store management is doing an inventory as to exactly what.”

The store does not have a pharmacy, he said.

According to the Gowell’s Shop ‘n Save Facebook page, the store did not open following the discovery. It was open for business, however, by 3 p.m.

Police and evidence technicians were at the store until about noon, McCausland said.

According to an employee at the store, no one was injured. Store management could not be reached for information.

