Rowan Hugen, 9, gets his face painted in a skunk design Sunday by Michelle Guerard, a volunteer at the Pause for Pets Craft & Vendor Fair at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston. Hugen's family has one dog, two cats and a kitten, all of which are rescues. When asked if he would like a skunk as a pet, Rowan said, "No, they stink!" Rowan's father, Andrew, looks on from the background.

lewiston maine
