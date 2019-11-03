JON CONNOR

(Write-in candidate)

Occupation: U.S. Air Force, retired; owner of Logistics Services & Consulting; local Realtor

Education: Studying at Park University; Associate of Applied Science degree in transportation management from Community College of the Air Force; Lewiston High School

Family: Wife, Angie, daughter Julia and son-in-law Josh, daughter McKayla and son Jonny.

Political experience: None officially, however I like to think I learned a thing or two about politics over a 20-year military career.

Why are you running for school committee? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I’m running for School Committee as a write-in candidate in Ward 7 because I believe voters deserve options. If elected, my three primary priorities are: 1. Accountability — right is right and wrong is wrong —rules must be adhered to. 2. Fiscal responsibility — Scrutinize the school budget, find efficiencies, not raise taxes. 3. Common sense policy — Raise and uphold standards, strengthen trades and civics curriculums, keep radicalization and indoctrination of any kind out of public education.

What do you like and what don’t you like about the school budget that passed in the spring?

I liked seeing a reduction or no change in eight of the 31 summarized categories. I liked that the largest percentage increase was for student support. What I don’t like about the budget is not knowing enough about it. It is impossible to make statements about cutting budgets without knowing who and what it affects. That is why I plan to spend as much time as possible with students, ed techs, teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, library workers, counselors and custodians to get a better understanding of what is needed and how resources are being utilized for maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Lewiston has one of the lowest graduation rates in the state. What can be done to address that problem?

I believe there are ways to engage the students to increase the graduation rate of Lewiston High School. For starters, we need to monitor the progress of all students and be proactive with our intervention when they show early signs of attendance, behavior or academic problems. We should also provide individualized support to those who have fallen off track and face challenges. Most importantly, we need to offer curricula and programs that connect schoolwork with college and career success that improve students’ capacity to manage challenges in and out of school.

RYAN DONOVAN

Occupation: Loan operations representative, Androscoggin Bank

Education: Lewiston High School 2015; University of Southern Maine part time working on a bachelor of arts in business administration

Family: Mother Debbie Grenier, grandfather Gerry Grenier, grandmother Lucille Grenier.

Political experience: This is my first time running for office.

Why are you running for school committee? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I am running because I am passionate about our community, and I believe that Lewiston schools need to be funded properly with the right programs to have our kids ready to fill the needs of the next generation workforce. My priorities include reducing class sizes, bolstering graduation rates, examining and eliminating Lewiston schools’ carbon footprint, and funding science, technology, engineering and math, and vocational programs that will make Lewiston graduates.

What do you like and what don’t you like about the school budget that passed in the spring?

I liked that the new elementary school was properly funded, and steps were taken to ensure students were able to get to school safely and on time. I would like to see more full-time classroom positions to reduce class sizes across all schools.

Lewiston has one of the lowest graduation rates in the state. What can be done to address that problem?

We need to work to reduce our class sizes. Another way is to offer programs and pathways for students to be able to learn skills that directly connect to their future careers or college aspirations. We also need to focus on attendance and poor grade performance to make sure students who are falling behind get the attention they need to get back on track.

