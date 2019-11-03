NEW SHARON — With the Town Office temporarily closed after a steam pipe burst last month, voting Tuesday will be at the Masonic Hall, Franklin Lodge No. 123, at 46 Mercer Road in New Sharon.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A steel, steam pipe from the furnace ruptured Oct. 8 in a storage room, flooding it and sending boiling water and steam through the pipe that was wrapped in asbestos.

The asbestos on the broken pipes was removed Friday so the heating company could attach the pipes again, according to Selectman Travis Pond.

A repair crew will investigate the boiler to determine what caused the problem. If nothing is evident, the town will likely have the rest of the building’s pipes inspected before the building can be occupied and the heat is turned on, Pond said.

“We have received the air quality report, which indicates the air is good for the front half of the building (to the point to where testing was done), and are continuing to work with our insurance company for the next steps in asbestos assessment and cleanup, furnace inspection, etc.,” according to Selectperson Lorna Nichols.

“There are still many steps, inspections and procedures we must follow — along with searching for a temporary alternate office space to bring services back into the town of New Sharon. We continue to work with our engineer for options to upgrade facilities at the current location.”

While the Town Office is closed, New Sharon residents may go to the Chesterville Town Office to conduct business, including registering vehicles and buying fishing and hunting licenses.

