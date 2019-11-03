AUBURN – Cecile B. Anctil, 98, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Clover Manor in Auburn.Formerly of Lewiston, Cecile was born on Feb. 8, 1921, in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Wilfred and Roseanna (Garrand) Beaudette.She met Robert J. Anctil, the love of her life, at the Bates Mill, where they both worked at the time. They married on Feb.18, 1939. She later worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a dietary aide, retiring in 1980. Robert and Cecile enjoyed traveling during their retirement years, and loved family get-togethers.She was a longtime communicant of Holy Cross Church in Lewiston, where she was an active member of the Holy Cross Seniors and other groups.Cecile was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, always putting her family first.She will be greatly missed by her three children, Roger L. and his partner, Ruth DeCoster of Auburn, Paul and his partner, Tim Giroux, also of Lewiston, and Jeannine Johansen and her husband, Ron, also of Lewiston; one sister, Lorraine Russell of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Kristine Stevens and her husband, Eric of Jackman, Sheryl Johansen of St. Petersburg, Fla., Steve Johansen of Orlando, Fla., Shirley Douglas and her husband, Patrick of Gorham, and Derek Johansen of Orlando, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Andrew, Hannah, Alyssa, Brayden and Dillon; great-great-granddaughter, Isabella; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1999; infant daughter, Pauline; six siblings, Annette Fedeshin, Anita Colangelo, Jeanine Beaudette, Pauline Fortier, Theresa Brault, and Lionel Beaudette.The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Clover Manor for their excellent and compassionate care.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Cecile’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Cecile’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter 383 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074

