LOWELL, Mass. – June was born May 16, 1924, as June Louise Karkos to John J. Karkos and Ruth (Stanmore) Karkos of Lisbon Falls. She died in Lowell, Mass. at the age of 95, on Oct. 28, 2019.

Her three brothers, now deceased, were Harold Karkos and James Karkos, both of Lisbon Falls, and Frank Karkos of Lisbon. Her nieces were Jeanie Warren (deceased) of Lisbon Falls, and Sandra Judd of Lisbon.

June’s father was a hunting guide and her grandfather supervised at the Worumbo Mill. At age 2, she lost her mother, Ruth and was then cared for by her grandparents, Michael J. and Anna Karkos. Anna died when June was 9. June learned cooking at that early age and was known for her kitchen talents for the rest of her life. Adversity never kept her from being confident in her abilities and growing in her faith. She was graduated from Lisbon Falls High School in 1942.

One of her first jobs was working for Frank Anicetti at Kennebec’s on Main Street. At 20 years of age, she moved to Framingham, Mass. to live with her aunt Katherine. She met her future husband there, Bennie Naticchioni, who had just completed service in the Air force. Married May 16, 1946, they had 50 years together and three sons, Eric of Lowell, Mass., Michael, deceased, and Steven of Charlton, Mass. Also, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

For over 60 years, she was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, joined by her husband later in their marriage. Her beliefs as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses came to define her life. Until her late 80s, June used Saturday mornings to visit people at their homes to help them better understand the Bible, the Witnesses’ signature activity. When she could no longer walk door to door to visit people, she used her phone to encourage them, often calling complete strangers. Members of the congregation would then deliver Bibles and publications to those who responded to her enthusiasm and joy. She once remarked that she wanted to be remembered “as a lowly Witness of Jehovah.” That mix of humility and devotion to her God is an ideal description of what was important to her.

Her family invites any who wants to honor her memory to spend a few minutes visiting www.jw.org to find answers to life’s big questions. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, Mass. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.

« Previous