NEW GLOUCESTER – Sharon Elizabeth Dunphy Gosselin, 68, died Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019. She succumbed to a heart attack after fighting a long courageous battle with kidney disease. She spent her final days attending her nephew Mike’s wedding that she had been looking forward to, taking family photos, and enjoying her final day with her daughter, Melissa and grandson, Nick, by going out to eat her favorite breakfast, sausage gravy and biscuits and spending the afternoon together.

Born in Lewiston May 12, 1951, the daughter of Evelyn Leavitt and Earl Dunphy. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1969. Shortly after she attended Bernard’s Hair School. She had lived in New Gloucester for many years and worked at a few local businesses including Pine Tree Garden Seeds, Marden’s in Gray, The Village Store, and Thompson’s Apple Orchard. She had many hobbies she enjoyed like gardening, spending time with her beloved dog Shelby and cat Sophie, spending time with her close friends and family, baking with her grandson, Nick, attending concerts including her first concert, Jimi Hendrix at the Lewiston Armory, reading, crafting, drinking McDonald’s coffee, cruising Casco Bay on the Casablanca listening to Riot Act and Northern Groove, jewelry, shopping at Goodwill, attending the circus with friends and family, and going out to eat or attending cookouts.

Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Dunphy and son-in-law, Donald Lavoie, son, Jacob Gosselin; ex-husband, Ralph Gosselin; sister, Dottie and husband, Moe Bazinet, brothers, Bruce and Bill Dunphy; grandchildren, Nathan, Tyler and Nick Lavoie; and great-grandchildren, Seras, Aden, and Lucien Lavoie.

She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn Leavitt and Earl Dunphy; infant brother, “baby Billy”; and grandmother, Myrtle Dunphy.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the friends and family who journeyed through life with her. You will always hold a special place in her heart. She loved you all.

Roll on, we’re on borrowed time

Memorial Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards services and other expenses incurred from her passing will be accepted through the Paying Tribute to Sharon GoFundMe at

gf.me/u/v4qdzb

« Previous