Androscoggin County
• Zoe Brewer, 21, of Poland, on charges of violating conditions of release, operating after suspension, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and attaching false plates, Saturday on South Main Street in Poland.
• John Hansen, 36, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for theft and charges of burglary and theft by deception, Saturday at 40 Pleasant St. in Brunswick.
• Christopher Hanson, 48, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 2 p.m. Saturday in Turner.
• James Johnson, 30, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, Saturday in Dover-Foxcroft.
• Riley Kirk, 19, of Brunswick, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, Saturday in Poland.
Lewiston
• Jeremy Chamberlain, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Saturday on Pleasant Street.
