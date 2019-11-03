Androscoggin County

• Gary Madore, 49, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 1:18 a.m. Sunday, on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Christopher Fugere, 35, of Minot, on a charge of violating protection order, 7:13 a.m. Sunday, at 661 Brighton Hill Rd. in Minot.

Auburn

• Joseph Rudebush, 30, of Auburn, on charges of attaching false plates, failure to register motor vehicle and violating conditions of release, 10:01 p.m. Saturday, on Court Street.

• Amy Landry, 39, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:28 a.m. Sunday, on Main Street.

Lewiston

• Nicole Simmond, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 8:14 p.m. Saturday, on Bartlett Street.

