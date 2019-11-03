Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joseph Garland, 46, transient, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 2:01 a.m. Friday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.

• Leah Groh, 23, of Bowdoinham, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3 a.m. Friday on Main Street in Lisbon.

• Cary Mansfield, 53, of Durham, on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, and domestic violence criminal threatening, 7:56 a.m. Friday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.

• Marianna Tremaine, 24, of Augusta, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 5:30 a.m. Friday on Route 106 in Leeds.

Auburn

• Susan Brett, 52, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 1:28 p.m. Friday at TJ Maxx.

Lewiston

• Bobby Begin, 35, of Limestone, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 8:15 p.m. Thursday at 171 Park St.

• Mckenzie Wade, 26, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees and failure to appear, 11:38 p.m. Thursday at 129 Bartlett St.

• Danyelle Wallace, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pleasant Street and East Avenue.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Heather S. Kidd, 48, of Auburn and Alison K. Andrews, 69, of Durham collided at 8:28 a.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive. The 2003 Nissan owned by Kidd and the 2014 Jeep owned by Andrews were towed.

• Wendy T. Nguyen, 20, of Auburn, was driving west at 2:36 p.m. Thursday on Elm Street when her dog jumped in her hap, which distracted her and caused her to drive off the road and strike a light pole and tree. The 2012 Lexus driven by Nguyen and owned by Hoa M. Nguyen of Auburn was towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Louis A. Geller, 20, of Raymond struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Albert Donovan, 74, of Greene at 10:02 a.m. Thursday on Main Street while Donovan was stopped in traffic to let a pedestrian cross the street. The 2006 Pontiac owned by Geller and the 2010 Chevrolet driven by Donovan and owned by Donovan’s Auto received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Michelle L. Moore, 34, of Lewiston and Joseph J. Bourgeois, 37, of Lewiston collided at 5:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sabattus and Jean streets. The 2005 Nissan owned by Moore received minor damage and the 2007 Ford owned by Bourgeois was towed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: