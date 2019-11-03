Cadence Nadeau, a pink flamingo, gives Luna Poisson, dressed as a character from “The Incredibles,” a treat Saturday afternoon at the Robert V. Connors Elementary School parking lot during the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council’s trunk or treat. The council decided to promote local community organizations, passing out literature along with goodies.

