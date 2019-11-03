The Central Maine CC women’s basketball team opened its Yankee Small College Conference schedule with a resounding win over Vermont Tech on Sunday, finishing off a rout of the Knights with a 91-47 victory at Kirk Hall.

The Mustangs slowly pulled away for the win, leading by just two points after one quarter and eight at halftime. But a 38-10 advantage in the third quarter made all the difference.

Freshman Makenzie Beaudry led all scorers with 12 points off the bench, and she pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds as well. Alyssa Everett added 11 points, while Natalie Thurber, Rebecca Davila and Eliza Brault scored 10 apiece.

Kima Stribling had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knights, and Kennedy Henderson also scored 11.

The Mustangs play three more conference games this week, with a road game at University of Maine at Augusta on Tuesday, followed by home games against Unity College on Wednesday and UMaine-Machias on Saturday.

« Previous

filed under: