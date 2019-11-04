PARIS — Owen Morton, a native of Andover, was recently named Veteran of the Month for Maine Veterans’ Homes in Paris.

Morton enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, two years into the Korean War.

He was born Dec. 1, 1932, one of seven children to Dora and Eldwin Morton in Andover. He graduated from Andover High School before enlisting in the Air Force. After four years in the Air Force and four days as a civilian, Morton re-enlisted in 1956 at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and served an additional two years until his honorable discharge on July 23, 1958.

During his two enlistments, he served with the 305th Armament and Electronic Maintenance Squadron and the 305th Bombardment Wing, Strategic Air Command. Their mission was strategic bombardment and aerial refueling; his military occupation was weapons mechanic bomber. He was deployed to England and North Africa. Morton earned his United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and, for his second enlistment, he earned a Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

Following his time in the service, he made furniture at Andover Wood Products until his retirement in 1988.

Morton married his wife, Virginia, in September 1960. She died in December 2005. They had four children: Richard, Michael, Thomas and Sandra; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Morton enjoys family time. He was avid outdoorsman who spent time hiking, snowmobiling, fishing and camping. He enjoys going on outings with other residents and has visited Fort Williams, where he first enlisted in the military nearly 70 years ago.

