Camden G. Grimmel, 20, Greene, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on April 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Michelle Taylor, 45, Otisfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 9, 2018, dismissed.

John L. Oberton, 27, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on April 10, 2018, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty; third charge found guilty.

Richard F. Roy, 51, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days, probation partially revoked.

Jeremy J. Guenette, 41, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, forgery on April 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 months; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 months.

Michael Borges, 40, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but two days suspended, probation two years.

Jennifer C. Storer, 29, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 25, 2017, dismissed.

Joseph A. Gower, 63, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 2, 2018, filed.

Trevor A. Lund, 32, Waterville, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, one prior, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 21,2018, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on May 20, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500; third charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Daniel H. Williams, 23, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol)), driving to endanger on May 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 72 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Blaine R. Berube, 26, Wilton, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, terrorizing, theft of services, reckless conduct on May 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $48.13; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $48.13.

Sherron A. Herring, 40, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Charles R. Irish, 37, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on April 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Danny Olson, 62, Turner, aggravated forgery on Jan. 26, 2018, theft of services on May 19, 2012, rule violation, two charges operation with false duty status, attaching false plates, failure to pay tolls, stealing vehicle registration plates, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery on May 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge dismissed; eighth charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days with all suspended, restitution $1,788.83; ninth charge found guilty.

Erik M. Henderson, 27, Norway, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced seven days, license suspended one year.

Rebecca S. Cleaves, 36, Lisbon, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Carrie Barnies, 39, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brigitte L. Freeman, 32, Gorham, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, fighting on May 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Richard Roulis, 65, Casco, engaging a prostitute, no priors on May 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Daveon A. Brooks, 21, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Raymond Zawisza, 32, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 16, 2018, dismissed.

Ryan E. Edwards, 23, Auburn, criminal mischief, reckless conduct on Jan. 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, restitution $500; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Michael Leeman II, 31, Auburn, domestic violence threatening on June 5, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 14 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 27, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Feb. 9, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 30, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Gabriel J. Hansen, 41, Auburn, gross sexual assault on Feb. 1, 2016, gross sexual assault on June 1, 2017, first and second charge, acquitted.

Patrick W. Robbins, 49, Livermore, theft by deception on Jan. 1, 2016, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

John Thibodeau, 30, Sabattus, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol), priors, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on June 2, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 days; third charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 364 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Jennifer Johnson, 36, Lewiston, two charges burglary on June 8, 2018, charges dismissed.

Keith Doyon, 42, Lisbon, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, probation revocation, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael Chang, 62, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on May 20, 2018, filed.

Raymond E. Simpson, 61, Augusta, operating under the influence (alcohol) injury or death, priors, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, violating condition of release on June 12, 2018, unconditional discharge.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Brooke Hall, 25, Lewiston, aggravated forgery, forgery on May 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 20 hours community service.

Isaac N. Alward, 21, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days, restitution $13.14.

Jessica Chartier, 39, Litchfield, forgery, theft by deception on Jan. 24, 2018, forgery, theft by deception, negotiating a worthless instrument on Dec. 15, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, fined $100, restitution $2,231.87.

David P. Turner, 41, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 16, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 14 months, probation partially revoked.

Lisa Legendre, 40, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on May 19, 2019, reckless conduct on May 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $575.

Thomas Giberti, 43, Auburn, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on April 10, 2018, filed.

Diante Dunn, 20, Lewiston, assault on April 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to seven days.

Jeremy J. Guenette, 41, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 12 months.

Adam Quimby, 37, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Debra Rollins, 57, Livermore Falls, closed season on trapping violation on May 7, 2018, dismissed.

Jessica L. Magofna, 36, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 23, 2018, dismissed.

Deka Kalombie, 32, Lewiston, operating without license on March 18, 2018, dismissed.

Jasmine Marshall, 34, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on May 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge found guilty, unconditional release.

Renay L. McCluskey, 37, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Jason C. Smith, 38, Mechanic Falls, terrorizing on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Lexus Birby, 19, Lewiston, harassment on April 14, 2018, dismissed.

April A. Albert, 38, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brandon F. Bennett, 22, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors on June 16, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jesse Baum, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Justin M. Carpenter-Purdin, 22, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on June 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jamie L. Bolduc, 34, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on June 14, 2018, dismissed.

Camden G. Grimmel, 20, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on June 23, 2018, charges dismissed.

Kendrick Leonard, 32, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, disorderly conduct, fighting, on June 24, 2018, charges dismissed.

Scott Call, 22, Lewiston, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on June 22, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Stephen Hatch, 25, Livermore Falls, burning without permit on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $75, restitution $318.

Jacob Levasseur, 23, Durham, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, failure to make oral or written accident report on April 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $500, suspended $500.

