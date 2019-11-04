JAY — The Jay Village Water District lifted the boil-water order Monday for customers affected by a water line break on Thursday on Main Street.

Laboratory tests came back negative for E. coli and coliform bacteria and customers may resume normal use of the water, according to district Superintendent Mike Wells.

The boil order had pertained to all customers in the Jay Shopping Plaza, customers on Main Street north of Oak Street to the top of Jay Hill, including Lambert Street, Allen Street, Chick A Dee Avenue and Cessna Lane.

