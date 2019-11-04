Our Founding Fathers were very worried about the new United States of America developing into a monarchy, the British form of government they had experienced. To that end they set up a government where power was divided into three branches, legislative, executive and judicial, with two levels of federal and state government, and principles of Rule of Law, separation of powers and popular sovereignty. These real worries made them devise a method to deal with a “King wannabe” who tries to take over all the power and control from the top.

This was called impeachment, a topic our Founding Fathers at the constitutional convention and in the Federalist Papers discussed and explained. President Trump has met and exceeded their fears. He has many examples of obstruction of justice, abusing power, asking a foreign ally to get dirt on a political opponent, supporting Putin after Russia interfered in our election, and never-ending lying to the people for self-aggrandizement. King Trump is walking all over our Founding Fathers and the Constitution.

Now King Trump, his Republican allies and his Fox station resort to massive character assassination of our highly esteemed military leaders, ambassador and veteran State Department personnel because they cannot fight on the facts.

I quote Sen. Joseph Welch at the McCarthy hearings: “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

This latest denigration of great American patriots is the last straw. Protect the Constitution and impeach “King Wannabe Trump.”

Crystal Ward, Lewiston

