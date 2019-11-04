DENMARK – Denmark Arts Center will present the Jolly Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Enjoy the warmth of creativity and community at the Denmark Arts Center annual holiday bazaar and shop local.

Craft people and artisans alike have been preparing their work. There will be work by artisans such as jewelry makers Padruig Design and Kimberly Bahre; painter and children’s book author, Candace Maher; potters Noah Garrison and Kathy Banks; knitter & quilter Karen Watson; woodworking from Tear Caps Workshop; longboards and chairs by Linden Longboards; floral arrangements and watercolors by Micki Warner; organic skin product by The Maine Witch in the Kitchen & Kezar Lake Organic Luxuries; Linda Whiting, fiber artist; Legere maple syrup; and a holiday pie booth.

Santa says there is something at the DAC for everyone: men, women and children!

Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the center offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art. DAC is at 50 West Main St. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

