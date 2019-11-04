Alan M. Danford, 50, New London, Conn., operating after suspension on Feb. 18, 2002, found guilty, fined $200.
Russell Benson May III, 58, North Charleston, S.C., operating after license suspension on Sept. 18, 2003, dismissed.
Teresa Doak, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 1, 2004, dismissed.
Sheri Lynn McPherson, 49, Jay, operating under the influence on June 6, 2004, dismissed.
William Swihart, 35, Farmington, criminal trespass on June 22, 2004, dismissed.
Nicole E. Hoffman Mills, 40, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 27, dismissed.
John W. Gross, 39, Eustis, operating under the influence on June 20, 2009, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked.
Allison Anne Emilie, 53, Madison, violating condition of release on Feb. 22, 2010, dismissed.
Jon M. St. Peter, 38, West Farmington, sale and use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 29, 2004, dismissed.
Jonathan Galouch, 35, Farmington, minor transporting liquor on June 12, 2004, dismissed.
Richard W. Kelly III, 34, Dryden, possessing marijuana on May 21, 2004, dismissed.
Roger Bailey, 33, Temple, sale and use of drug paraphernalia on June 25, 2004, dismissed.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.