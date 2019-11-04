Alan M. Danford, 50, New London, Conn., operating after suspension on Feb. 18, 2002, found guilty, fined $200.

Russell Benson May III, 58, North Charleston, S.C., operating after license suspension on Sept. 18, 2003, dismissed.

Teresa Doak, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 1, 2004, dismissed.

Sheri Lynn McPherson, 49, Jay, operating under the influence on June 6, 2004, dismissed.

William Swihart, 35, Farmington, criminal trespass on June 22, 2004, dismissed.

Nicole E. Hoffman Mills, 40, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 27, dismissed.

John W. Gross, 39, Eustis, operating under the influence on June 20, 2009, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked.

Allison Anne Emilie, 53, Madison, violating condition of release on Feb. 22, 2010, dismissed.

Jon M. St. Peter, 38, West Farmington, sale and use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 29, 2004, dismissed.

Jonathan Galouch, 35, Farmington, minor transporting liquor on June 12, 2004, dismissed.

Richard W. Kelly III, 34, Dryden, possessing marijuana on May 21, 2004, dismissed.

Roger Bailey, 33, Temple, sale and use of drug paraphernalia on June 25, 2004, dismissed.

