• Yarette A. Dones, 19, Wilton, warrant unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Oct. 24, Wilton Police Department.
• Hannah Burtchell, 40, Jay, operating under influence, Oct. 25, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Mattheau S. Soha, 32, Wilton, warrant terrorizing, Oct. 25, Maine State Police.
• Egger Nickolaus, 56, Cedar City, Utah, violation condition of release, Oct. 26, Rangeley Police Department.
• Michael S. Maillet, 28, Chesterville, domestic violence aggravated assault, Oct. 28, Farmington Police Department.
• Jesse J. Madden, 48, Wilton, domestic violence assault, two counts domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, Oct. 29, Wilton Police Department.
• Theodore Fischer, 30, Wilton, warrant unpaid fines, Oct. 29, released on payment plan, Wilton Police Department.
• Seth E. Gordon, 23, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 29, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Jessica Gammon, 40, Wilton, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Oct. 30, sentenced and released, Wilton Police Department.
• Alicia Mae Mackerron, 28, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 31, $250 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Bradley Jackson, 25, Wilton, operating under the influence, Nov. 1, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Woodrow Rose, 52, Phillips, domestic violence stalking, Nov. 1, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Brent Pottle, 49, Wilton, operating under the influence, Nov. 3, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael Worth, 33, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Nov. 3, Wilton Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The best Trump defense — nothing happened
-
Dear Abby
Wife can’t forgive herself for her own costly error
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Data reveals heavy workload by Lewiston schools nurses
-
News
Auburn City Council agrees on concept to lower income requirement for agricultural zone
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls councilor resigns