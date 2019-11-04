• Yarette A. Dones, 19, Wilton, warrant unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Oct. 24, Wilton Police Department.

• Hannah Burtchell, 40, Jay, operating under influence, Oct. 25, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Mattheau S. Soha, 32, Wilton, warrant terrorizing, Oct. 25, Maine State Police.

• Egger Nickolaus, 56, Cedar City, Utah, violation condition of release, Oct. 26, Rangeley Police Department.

• Michael S. Maillet, 28, Chesterville, domestic violence aggravated assault, Oct. 28, Farmington Police Department.

• Jesse J. Madden, 48, Wilton, domestic violence assault, two counts domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, Oct. 29, Wilton Police Department.

• Theodore Fischer, 30, Wilton, warrant unpaid fines, Oct. 29, released on payment plan, Wilton Police Department.

• Seth E. Gordon, 23, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 29, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jessica Gammon, 40, Wilton, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Oct. 30, sentenced and released, Wilton Police Department.

• Alicia Mae Mackerron, 28, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 31, $250 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Bradley Jackson, 25, Wilton, operating under the influence, Nov. 1, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Woodrow Rose, 52, Phillips, domestic violence stalking, Nov. 1, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brent Pottle, 49, Wilton, operating under the influence, Nov. 3,  $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael Worth, 33, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Nov. 3, Wilton Police Department.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
