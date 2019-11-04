Mark D. Johnson, 47, Groton, Conn., failure to provide and display registration on Jan. 25, offense committed, fined $100.

Drew R. Peaslee, 18, Gardiner, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.

Kyle L. Grundy, 29, Coventry, R.I., failure to provide and display registration on Jan. 25, offense committed, fined $100.

Kevin N. Owens, 54, Brunswick, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 23, offense committed, fined $100.

Joseph G. Roach III, 28, Johnston, R.I., failure to provide and display registration on Jan. 25, offense committed, fined $100.

Joseph A. Pinkham, 30, Georgetown, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.

Jared A. Proulx, 18, Longmeadow, Mass., possession of marijuana under 21 years of age on Feb. 8, offense committed, fined $350.

Camden M. Schade, 21, Clinton, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.

Cole Levesque, no date of birth listed in file, Jay, minor consuming liquor on Feb. 11, by default, fined $200.

Jason R. Iannuzzi, 18, New Vineyard, disposal of offal, littering on Jan. 25, by default, fined $100.

Adam Walter, 30, Richmond, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.

John Pillsbury, 55, Phillips, allowing dog to be at large on Feb. 11, offense committed, fined $100.

Edward Akers, 45, Bowdoin, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.

Benjamin R. Christopher, 19, New Sharon, minor possessing liquor on March 13, offense committed, fined $200.

Kristy Lynn Davenport, 52, Sandy Hook, Conn., failure to provide and display registration on Feb. 18, offense committed, fined $100.

Aaron Burgess, 27, Rumford, failure to provide and display registration on March 24, offense committed, fined $100.

Mark A. Curtice, 55, Osterville, Mass., failure to provide and display registration on Feb. 18, offense committed, fined $100.

Dwight K. Brown, 30, Jay, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 9, offense committed, fined $200.

Dennis Kinney, 65, Skowhegan, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 9, offense committed, fined $200.

Brad Daggett, 19, New Vineyard, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 9, offense committed, fined $200.

Craig A. Bate, 45, Phillips, violating snowmobile noise level on March 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Joseph K. Ferguson, 37, Stark, N.H., violating snowmobile noise level on March 29, offense committed, fined $100.

Donovan P. Healey, 35, Studio City, Calif., violating snowmobile noise level on March 29, by default, fined $100.

Jacob Hemingway, 29, Farmington, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 3, offense committed, fined $100.

Dalton Wood, 20, Fairfield, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 9, offense committed, fined $100.

Scott R. Lacasse, 40, Durham, violating snowmobile noise level on March 9, offense committed, fined $100.

Colby A. Diza, 16, Jay, failure to provide and display registration on Feb. 15, offense committed, fined $100.

Michael A. Tufts, 29, Kingfield, failure to provide and display registration on March 1, offense committed, fined $100.

David A. Spence, 31, Kingfield, failure to provide and display registration on Feb. 15, offense committed, fined $100.

Samantha L. Bachelder, 22, Phillips, keeping unlicensed dog on March 20, allowing dog to be at large on March 20, first offense committed, fined $50, second offense committed, fined $50.

Ryan A. Bond, 30, Weymouth, Mass., failure to provide and display registration on March 3, by default, fined $100.

Joseph C. Moriarty, no date of birth on file, Bath, failure to provide and display registration on March 3, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel Banville, 30, Wilton, violating snowmobile noise level on March 2, by default, fined $100.

Stephen M. Mongillo, 59, Bristol, Conn., operating unregistered snowmobile on March 17, offense committed, fined $200.

Dustin A. Welch, 16, New Vineyard, possession of tobacco products by minor on April 25, dismissed.

Noah Carleton, 19, Farmington, minor consuming liquor, offense committed, fined $100.

Kyle D. Swett, 19, Rumford, ice fishing shack violation on April 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Randall Copp, 41, Cumberland, operating motorboat in prohibited or restricted area on May 12, unlawfully trolling fly on May 12, first count offense committed, fined $100, second count offense committed, fined $100.

Elvin H. Copp, 27, Cumberland, unlawfully trolling fly on May 12, offense committed, fined $100.

Matthew J. Schmid, 60, Boothbay, fishing with more than two lines on May 26, offense committed, fined $100.

Dwyan E. Virgin, 55, Carthage, allowing dog to be at large, keeping unlicensed dog on May 23, first charge offense committed, fined $50, second charge dismissed.

Abigail T. Moreau, 20, Jay, marijuana under 21 years of age on June 14, offense committed, fined $350.

Randall Copp, 41, Cumberland, operating ATV on land of another without permission on June 7, offense committed, fined $100.

« Previous