LEWISTON — Geiger hired Isaac Wildrick as customer care and support manager for its corporate programs.

Wildrick has extensive contact center and training experience with the Maine Department of Labor, Barclays Group and T-Mobile USA.

He has served as pastor of Vienna Baptist in Vienna since 2015 and lives in Wilton with his wife, Heidi, three sons Ezra, Judah and Asa, and daughter, Alea.

