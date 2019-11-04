When we think about life-changing decisions, suicide is absolutely number one. A tsunami doesn’t even come close to the wave created by the loss of every life affected.

Speaking from experience, believe me when I say, every one of us is so much larger than we can possibly conceive.

The sun most certainly will come up tomorrow if we use this experience to make us stronger, rather than give in to the forces that make us all weaker.

Love will never, ever let us down. So, please, please us all by just being a fellow human being, worthy of life. Life and, of course, life.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

