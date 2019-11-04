I agree with President Trump’s decision about Turkey. Let the Russians spend their money and endanger their troops. We don’t need another Vietnam or Afghanistan. We should though, give the Kurds the same immigration priorities the Cubans got.

I’m furious about all the secrecy and partisanship going on in Washington. They spent millions of our dollars on the Mueller report and are still spending taxpayer money on the impeachment fishing expedition.

If the Democrats want to hold one-sided secret meetings with 30 second sound bites after hours of testimony, they should do so off taxpayer property and have the DNC pay for it.

Patricia Bernard, Lewiston

