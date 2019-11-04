Androscoggin County

• Leo Caron, 51, of Turner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:25 p.m. Sunday on Route 4 in Auburn.

Auburn

• Joshua Martin, 25, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:09 p.m. Sunday on Turner Street.

• Hibaq Yusuf, 30, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 9:52 p.m. Sunday on Old Farm Hill Road.

• Jocelyn Johnson, 35, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 10:30 a.m. Monday on Stevens Mill Road.

Lewiston

• James Prescott, 27, of Brunswick, on a charge of theft by unauthorized use or transfer, 2 p.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

• Cheryl Scott, 66, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:35 p.m. Monday at 209 Lincoln St.

