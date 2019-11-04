LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for November. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road and are free unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted.

Coffee & Comfort: From 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4; instructor, Sara Olmsted, Beacon social worker. Loss is hard. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. Call to register.

Knitting Group: From 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on a project or learn how to knit; bring yarn and knitting needles.

Androscoggin Readers Theater: From 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11; instructors, Androscoggin Readers Theater Group. Androscoggin Readers Theater returns to present performances of their original, humorous scripts that explore the quirks, peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of senior life.

Paint & Take: From 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 12; instructor, Yvonne Allen; cost for materials,$15. Paint a 11×14 stretch canvas. All materials will be provided, including the canvas and acrylic paint. The painting will be of either a snowman or Santa — painter’s choice. Limit 16.

Evictions and Landlord-Tenant Law: From 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12; instructor, Andrew Milne, Legal Services for the Elderly. Milne is back to discuss the eviction process and other aspects of landlord-tenant law.

Book Club: From 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is “A Desperate Fortune” by Susanna Kearsley.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. An afternoon of fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share.

Being Mortal Film Screening: From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18; instructor, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. There will be popcorn and the viewing of the Frontline documentary, “Being Mortal,” featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, author of the landmark end-of-life book, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.” The film focuses on end-of-life issues and the difficult decisions faced by patients and their families, as well as the challenges faced by physicians when medical interventions are no longer options of care. The one-hour documentary will be followed by discussion and Q&A.

Being a Savvy Shopper: From 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 19; instructor, Alan Elze. Before going out to spend money for an appliance, car, and services, do a little homework. With the advent of the Internet, compare costs and save money.

Living Well with Diabetes: From 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, no class Dec. 24., at the Auburn Rec Dept., 48 Pettengill Park, Auburn.Learn ways to better manage diabetes, whether diabetic, pre-diabetic or supporting someone who is. All completers of the workshop will receive a $20 gift card. To register, call Jamie Longley at Auburn Recreation at 207-333-6601, ext. 2108.

Navigating Grief During the Holidays: From 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 26; presenter, Amy L. Dulac, bereavement coordinator at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice. A program about getting through the holidays after the death of a loved one. Many could use a little guidance through holiday grief. Light refreshments will be available.

Crafting with Corinne: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27; instructor, Corinne Saindon; cost of materials, $5. Create one Christmas card and a note pad holder that would make a gift for friend or family member. Class size is limited to 10.

Exercise classes

Total Strength and Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays or 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Morin at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga: From 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, to Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 to Jan. 13; instructor, Tisha Bremner. Cost: $8 drop-in or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and find inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: From 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays only, Nov. 15 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 to Feb. 7; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost: $8 drop-in, $25 for 5 weeks, $30 for 6 weeks, $35 for 7 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Chair to Mat Yoga: From 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays only, Nov. 15 to Dec. 20, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 7; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost: $8 drop-in, $25 for 5 weeks, $30 for 6 weeks, $35 for 7 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks. Bring yoga mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props.

Franklin and Oxford counties

Living Well with Diabetes: From 1:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 8 to Dec. 13, Market Square Health Care, 3 Market Square, South Paris. Learning ways to better manage diabetes. All completers of the workshop will receive a $20 gift card. For more information or to register for this workshop, visit www.healthylivingforme.org or call.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus in Norway: From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St. Per request, a game day has been added to the Norway office schedule on the first Wednesday of each month for an afternoon of games, fun and socialization. Bring a favorite game to share. All are welcome.

SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

« Previous

Next »