JAY — A truck driver was injured Monday morning when the tractor-trailer truck rolled onto its side at the beginning of the Jay POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge on Riley Road.
The sawdust it was hauling spilled down an embankment. The bridge carries traffic over the Androscoggin River.
Local and state police, firefighters, deputies and emergency medical responders were at the scene of the crash reported at 7:40 a.m. Firefighters had to help the driver out of the rig.
The driver was in a NorthStar EMS ambulance being treated.
The section of road that leads to Verso Corp.’s Androscoggin Mill was temporarily closed off to through traffic.
This story will be updated.
