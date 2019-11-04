WOODSTOCK — The University of Maine Early College Program is offering a new outdoor leadership pathway program for western Maine high school students to earn UMaine college credit tuition-free.

Wilderness First Responder (kinesiology & physical education 209), a three-credit course, will be offered Nov. 12 to June 18, at the University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center on Lake Christopher in Bryant Pond village.

The curriculum uses the principles of long-term care, improvised resources and varying environmental conditions as the framework for learning. The course was created to provide outdoor leaders, guides and rangers with the knowledge needed to deal with crises in remote settings.

Instructors at the center include American Red Cross-certified lifeguard Tara Pocock, who manages the waterfront during summer camp; Jeff Prentice, a medical instructor who coordinates the health center; and Ryder Scott, center program director, who has been teaching and leading groups in the outdoors for more than 20 years.

Course registration is online at umaine.edu/earlycollege.

For more information, contact Allison Small, early college programs coordinator, 207-581-8004; [email protected]; or Ryder Scott, statewide director, University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center, 207-890-8626.

