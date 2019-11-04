LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine has announced its new Save-a-Life swim sponsorship program to offer free beginner lessons.
Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death of children ages 1 to 14.
YWCA Central Maine recognizes that water safety skills are critical for all families, but not all families can afford to educate their children on swimming safely. With support of local businesses and individuals this fall, the YWCA can provide children with lessons they might not otherwise be able to afford.
For more information on sponsorship or access to the program, visit ywcamaine.org or call 207-795-4050.
