LEWISTON — Allan Globensky, who played for the original Maine Nordiques from 1973-77, will make a special guest appearance and will sign copies of his newly released book, “A Little Knock Won’t Hurt Ya: My Life As a Hockey Enforcer’’ on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16th when the Maine Nordiques host the Johnstown Tomahawks at Androscoggin Bank Colisee at 7 p.m.

Globensky, 68, was one of the most popular members of the Maine Nordiques during his four seasons in Lewiston, where he was known as ‘Captain Crunch,’ thanks to his trademark bushy hair and mustache and role as an enforcer. He he played 168 games, totaled 71 points and collected 256 penalty minutes with the Nordiques.

Aside playing professional hockey, Globensky spent his off-seasons working as a full-time firefighter with the Auburn (ME) Fire Department for close to ten years.

Globensky was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in the 6th Round of the 1971 NHL Amateur Draft and spent the next seven seasons playing in seven different leagues.

He spent parts of three seasons with the Quebec Nordiques of the World Hockey Association (1972-73; 1974-75; 1975-76), where he played in 42 games, scored one goal, had two assists and collected 18 penalty minutes. Globensky, who resides in Montreal, Quebec, continues to be an outspoken critic of fighting in hockey, which is documented in his book, where he details the impact it has had on his life and health.

His book, which was written with Rob Kennedy and Terry Scott.

« Previous