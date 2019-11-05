AUBURN — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice honored employees at its annual recognition and awards dinner. Service awards were presented to staff for five years to 35 years of employment.

A special tribute was paid to seven staff members who exemplify the core values and mission of the organization: integrity, excellence, compassion, innovation, community and mission.

Recipients were nominated by their colleagues and the final candidates were selected by peers on Androscoggin’s Human Resources Committee. Representing integrity: Natasha Stitham, nurse practitioner; excellence: Lynette Godbout, physical therapy assistant; compassion: Lisa Ewing, hospice nurse; innovation: IT Support Engineer Shawn Brann; community: Caryn Bourgoin, hospice supervisor; mission: Todd McKenna, care manager, Community Care Team, and Catherine Sappington, intermittent nurse, Home Care.

