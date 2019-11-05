From left to right: Lisa Ewing, hospice nurse, Lynette Godbout, physical therapy assistant, Caryn Bourgoin, hospice supervisor, Nastasha Stitham, nurse practitioner, Todd McKenna, social worker, Shawn Brann, IT support engineer, Catherine Sappington, staff nurse preceptor.

AUBURN — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice honored employees at its annual recognition and awards dinner. Service awards were presented to staff for five years to 35 years of employment.

A special tribute was paid to seven staff members who exemplify the core values and mission of the organization: integrity, excellence, compassion, innovation, community and mission.

Recipients were nominated by their colleagues and the final candidates were selected by peers on Androscoggin’s Human Resources Committee. Representing integrity: Natasha Stitham, nurse practitioner; excellence: Lynette Godbout, physical therapy assistant; compassion: Lisa Ewing, hospice nurse; innovation: IT Support Engineer Shawn Brann; community: Caryn Bourgoin, hospice supervisor; mission: Todd McKenna, care manager, Community Care Team, and Catherine Sappington, intermittent nurse, Home Care.

