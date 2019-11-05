Community Concepts Inc. receives a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and CGI Business Solutions. From left are Ben Mancuso, senior benefits adviser for CGI Business Solutions; Bill Bourassa, sales director for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care;  Shawn Yardley, CEO of Community Concepts; and Mary-Rita Reinhard, chief operating officer of Community Concepts.

LEWISTON — Community Concepts Inc. received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and CGI Business Solutions.

Since 1965, Community Concepts has offered a variety of housing, economic development and social services for the communities in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. These services support the basic needs of low-income families and promote self-sufficiency.

