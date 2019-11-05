LEWISTON — Community Concepts Inc. received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and CGI Business Solutions.
Since 1965, Community Concepts has offered a variety of housing, economic development and social services for the communities in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. These services support the basic needs of low-income families and promote self-sufficiency.
