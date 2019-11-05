AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a certification course for CompTIA Security+ starting Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $1,900 and covers all instructional materials including six months of access to a practice exam, TestOut access for 18 months and a certification exam voucher.

CMCC has a testing center on campus. It is highly recommended to schedule the exam within a month of instruction to ensure proper knowledge retention.

For more information or to register, contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

