SeniorsPlus initiates Game Day at Norway office

NORWAY — SeniorsPlus announces new office hours and the introduction of Game Day at its Norway office.

Game Day will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the Norway office, 9 Marston St. All are welcome. Cribbage, board games and cards will be played. Participants are also encouraged to bring their favorite game to share.

In addition, the Norway office of SeniorsPlus is open by appointment from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Staff is available to answer questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public. Call 207-795-4010 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.

Eagles Auxiliary Paint and Sip on Thursday

RUMFORD — The Rumford Eagles Auxiliary will host a Paint and Sip at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Eagles Function Hall, Rumford Avenue. Cost is $25. All net proceeds will go to the Alzheimer unit. For more information, call Kathy at 207-418-0254.

Haywards to relate history of Stanton Bird Club

AUBURN — To honor the centennial anniversary of the founding of the Stanton Bird Club, the Androscoggin Historical Society will present a special program featuring Tom and Susan Hayward, past presidents and active members of the Bird Club for over 40 years. They will present the program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the West Auburn School, corner of West Auburn Road and Boothby Street.

They will explore the history of the bird club and Thorncrag Sanctuary while in the characters of Professor Jonathan (Johnny) Stanton and Daisy Dill Norton.

Jonathan Stanton was professor of Greek and Latin at Bates College from 1863 to 1906 and taught a course in ornithology. The bird club was founded in 1919 and named in his honor a year after his death. Daisy Dill Norton served as secretary of the club for 40 years, during which time she maintained detailed observations of the natural world, noting the arrivals of birds and plants on a daily basis and sharing them with her readers in the Lewiston Evening Journal.

Hayward also served as treasurer for many years and Susan was steward, educator and naturalist at Thorncrag Sanctuary for three decades.

Refreshments will be served. The program is free, but donations will be accepted.

Veterans Day service at Wilton Congregational Church

WILTON — There will be a Veterans Day service at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main St., featuring soloist Sammie Angel and other performers. All are invited. Free will offering will be taken.

Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 18

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will honor any persons who served in the U. S. military, including retirees, veterans, National Guard or Reserves, by serving an appreciation meal at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Calvin Lyons Hall, located on Gary Wentzell Lane in back of the Mexico Town Office.

Members of the Historical Society are very proud of the men and women who have served this country and feel honored to offer this special guest night to thank them in person. If needed, transportation can be provided in the River Valley by Rideshare. Call 207-357-4700 or email [email protected] before Nov. 11.

St. Timothy’s Circle to have memorial Mass

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will have a Corporate and Memorial Mass for deceased members at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Parish of the Holy Savior.

Ricker to speak on history of trolley travel

MINOT — The Minot Historical Society will feature speaker Merton Ricker in a program on Thursday, Nov. 12. Ricker will present a program on trolley travel for some 60 years in Central Maine.

The society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Minot Municipal Building 329 Woodman Hill Road. Refreshments will be served at the close of the program. All are invited.

Learn to evaluate news reports and sources

PARIS — Librarian Jennifer Lance will give an overview on navigating a changing news landscape in a program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Learn some tips and tricks to evaluate news reports and sources. The presentation is sponsored by the Paris Public Library and will be held at the Deering Memorial Community Center, South Paris. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Marine Mammals of Maine to visit library

PARIS — Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME) will visit Deering Memorial Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 14, to present “A Seal’s Journey.” Starting at 6:30 pm, the presentation will show the many obstacles a seal faces from stranding to release. Included will be seal basics such as whether it’s normal for them to be out of the

water and why people might see a baby on its own, and explain when and why seals need help.

MMoME will explain what it is, what they do, the animals they care for and how people can help. The presentation is free and open to all.

For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected] Deering Memorial Community Center is located at 39 Main St., South Paris.

