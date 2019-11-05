AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Brad Marshall for its Auburn location.
Marshall grew up in Mexico and graduated from Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. He attended Thomas College in Waterville, majoring in business management and graduated as a member of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and a Senator George Mitchell Scholar.
Marshall previously worked at the Verso paper mill in Jay. He resides in Mexico.
