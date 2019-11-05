After stabbing the Kurds in the back, Donald Trump said that they didn’t help the allies storm the beaches of Normandy. Trump’s pals, the Saudis, weren’t there, either, but they flew jets into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Even the murder of an American journalist can be overlooked because of millions of dollars being poured into Trump’s pockets.

In the great and unmatched wisdom of that stable genius, his actions scream of non compos mentis. Like Wile E. Coyote, he’s gone off the cliff of reasonable thought. When he lands at rock bottom of public support, he can look up to see the anvil of impeachment aimed for his head. Even the use of a black Sharpie won’t deflect what’s coming.

Gerrymandering and voter suppression are two of the tools in the GOP game plan. Trump has added the evil of encouraging foreign interference into our electoral process.

In 1795, Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Thank goodness for patriots like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who dare to speak the truth. That is a foreign concept to Donald Trump and his sycophants.

Gerard Decoteau, Lewiston

