LISBON — Voters on Tuesday approved two bond requests totaling $7.5 million for infrastructure improvements.

Residents voted 655-406 to borrow up to $1.5 million to finance the reconstruction of 2.4 miles of Pinewoods Road from the intersection of Spruce Street to Cotton Road.

They also voted 762-294 to borrow up to $6 million to replace 10,000 feet of pipe and make other water department improvements. The project will include replacement of mains, taps, services, curbs, valves and hydrants on Route 125, along with other infrastructure improvements throughout town. The work is expected to be done over a number of years.

Lisbon also had three uncontested races for municipal positions. Donald Fellows, Jeffrey Ganong and incumbent Mark Lunt were elected to three open seats on the Town Council. They received 650, 606 and 651 votes, respectively.

Kelli Rogers and Traci Austin were elected to seats on the Lisbon School Committee, and James Lemieux was chosen for a seat on the Water Commission. They received 793, 654 and 856 votes, respectively.

Voters also approved the state infrastructure bond 727-355, and approved the alternative signature referendum question 732-347.

