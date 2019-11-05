LEWISTON — Megan Parks won her third term to the School Committee on Tuesday, defeating Lewiston Democratic Committee Treasurer Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer.
Parks, the longest serving committee member, captured the at-large seat by a vote of 3,960 to 1,271.
The rest of the results for School Committee were:
Ward 1: Bruce Damon, 498, Joshua Nagine, 332
Ward 2: Monique Roy ran unopposed
Ward 3: Kiernan Majerus-Collins ran unopposed
Ward 4: Tanya Whitlow ran unopposed
Ward 5: Lynnea C.R. Hawkins, 173; Curtis Roundy, 121
Ward 6: Ronald Potvin ran unopposed
Ward 7: Ryan Donovan, 691; Jon Connor (write-in) n/a
