LEWISTON — Megan Parks won her third term to the School Committee on Tuesday, defeating Lewiston Democratic Committee Treasurer Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer.

Parks, the longest serving committee member, captured the at-large seat by a vote of 3,960 to 1,271.

The rest of the results for School Committee were:

Ward 1: Bruce Damon, 498, Joshua Nagine, 332

Ward 2: Monique Roy ran unopposed

Ward 3: Kiernan Majerus-Collins ran unopposed

Ward 4: Tanya Whitlow ran unopposed

Ward 5: Lynnea C.R. Hawkins, 173; Curtis Roundy, 121

Ward 6: Ronald Potvin ran unopposed

Ward 7: Ryan Donovan, 691; Jon Connor (write-in) n/a

