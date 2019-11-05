OXFORD —
Planning Board Meeting
Nov. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m.
1. Call to order
2. Action on minutes: Minutes of Oct 10, 2019 minutes
3. New Business: Public hearing for 4 lot Subdivision on Robinson Hill
A. Shoreland Zoning application:
B. Site Plan Reviews:
1) 4 of Us, LLC proposed laundromat at 339 Main Street, R02 lot 001. Tom Kennison Representative for owner.
C. Subdivision Application:
(1) Tom Kennison for A-1 Properties LLC, R02/037B – Public hearing and meeting for a Sub-division on Robinson Hill Road.
D. Updates on Ordinances:
4. Old Business:
5. Upcoming dates: Dec 12, 2019 6:00pm
6. Adjournment
